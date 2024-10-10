Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Sells £46,673.44 in Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider James Hilton sold 53,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £46,673.44 ($61,082.89).

Hays Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hays stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 85.75 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 3,212,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,655. Hays plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111.90 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,905.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Hays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

Featured Stories

