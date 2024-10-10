Head to Head Review: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) vs. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU)

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.51%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust.

This table compares Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and Amplify Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy $311.56 million 0.88 $392.75 million $0.73 9.48

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy 8.95% 7.40% 3.86%

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.