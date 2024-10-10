Head-To-Head Review: Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A -466.99% -123.43% Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Lithium and Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00 Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 384.89%. Energy Fuels has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.79%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Energy Fuels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $374,108.00 270.63 -$41.39 million ($4.75) -1.44 Energy Fuels $45.60 million 19.06 $99.86 million ($0.07) -77.00

Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Lithium has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

