Head-To-Head Review: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) & Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SBA Communications pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Prologis is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 3 9 0 2.75 Prologis 0 6 10 1 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SBA Communications and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SBA Communications currently has a consensus price target of $244.08, indicating a potential upside of 3.66%. Prologis has a consensus price target of $133.35, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Prologis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prologis is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 19.22% -9.85% 5.11% Prologis 36.37% 4.88% 3.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBA Communications and Prologis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.71 billion 9.33 $501.81 million $5.10 46.17 Prologis $7.77 billion 14.16 $3.06 billion $3.42 34.75

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than SBA Communications. Prologis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prologis beats SBA Communications on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

