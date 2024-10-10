Head to Head Survey: Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) & XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics -61.72% N/A -38.72% XBiotech N/A -16.52% -15.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and XBiotech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics $145.67 million 0.73 -$143.10 million ($1.27) -0.67 XBiotech $4.01 million 53.78 -$24.56 million ($1.02) -6.94

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XBiotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Karyopharm Therapeutics. XBiotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karyopharm Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

66.4% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of XBiotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics and XBiotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 461.67%. Given Karyopharm Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karyopharm Therapeutics is more favorable than XBiotech.

Summary

XBiotech beats Karyopharm Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1). Its lead compound, include XPOVIO in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma; in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). It also developing Selinexor for treating hematological and solid tumor malignancies, including multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, and DLBCL; and ELTANEXOR for treating Myelodysplastic Neoplasms, as well as verdinexor, KPT-9274, and IL-12 compounds. The company has license agreement with Menarini Group to develop and commercialize selinexor for human oncology indications; license agreement with Antengene Therapeutics Limited to develop and commercialize selinexor, eltanexor, and KPT-9274 for the treatment and/or prevention of human oncology indications, as well as verdinexor for the diagnosis, treatment, and/or prevention of human non-oncology indications; and distribution agreement for the commercialization of XPOVIO with FORUS Therapeutics Inc. Further, it has a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb company to evaluate novel cereblon E3 ligase modulator agent mezigdomide in combination with Selinexor in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

