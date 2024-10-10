HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,041.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HealthStream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 530,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $873.33 million, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. HealthStream has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $31.15.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

