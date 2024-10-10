Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.55. 1,340,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,707,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on HL shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 71.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100,845 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 74,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

