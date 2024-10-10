Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HL

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE HL opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,644,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 146,689 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $42,576,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after buying an additional 1,196,515 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.