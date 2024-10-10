Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.86, but opened at $7.20. Hello Group shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 558,974 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Hello Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hello Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after buying an additional 1,538,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 555,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hello Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,716,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 633,746 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,553,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hello Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 571,840 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

