Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Purchases 589 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 449,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,844 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 139,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.97. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

