Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 102,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $178.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a market capitalization of $491.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

