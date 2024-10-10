Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $187.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

