Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,788 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

