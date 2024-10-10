Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

