Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 4.9% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $425.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $411.00 and its 200-day moving average is $398.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $426.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.