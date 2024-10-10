Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $163,170.00 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HPE opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $283,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 145.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 152,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 90,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

