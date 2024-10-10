Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,163 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $318,000. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 128,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

