Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after purchasing an additional 56,416 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,904,000 after purchasing an additional 42,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 434,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,784,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $268.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.56 and its 200 day moving average is $253.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $269.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

