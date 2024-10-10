Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $18.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Dillard’s comprises 3.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $361.23 on Thursday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.39 and a 1 year high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.75 and its 200 day moving average is $407.15. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

DDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

