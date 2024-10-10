Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $332,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after buying an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,051,000 after acquiring an additional 951,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after acquiring an additional 911,443 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,416,000 after purchasing an additional 668,913 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.1% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

