Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $392,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.69.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $226.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $232.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.35 and its 200 day moving average is $213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

