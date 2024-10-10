Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $510,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 86.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 400,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $68,265,000 after acquiring an additional 178,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,496 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $178.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

