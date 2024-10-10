Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $799,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 751.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.14 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

