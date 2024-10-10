Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 781.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $63,767,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $190.07 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $193.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $9,390,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,940,814 shares in the company, valued at $243,009,320.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $9,390,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,009,320.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457,575. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,686,866 shares of company stock worth $407,421,534. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.28.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

