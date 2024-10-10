Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 590,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $68,568,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.