Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 950 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

