HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $57.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DINO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.04. 642,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,643. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

