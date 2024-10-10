High Note Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

PYPL opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

