High Note Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,028 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 704,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,766,000 after purchasing an additional 68,710 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.50.

NYSE SAVE opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 57.87% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

