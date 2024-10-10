High Note Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

