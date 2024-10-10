High Note Wealth LLC Has $23.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,029,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

