High Note Wealth LLC Has $6.32 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 1.8% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 137.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2,714.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,267,000 after buying an additional 115,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,169.38.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,144.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,132.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3,008.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $46.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

