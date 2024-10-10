High Note Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,869,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 46,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $236.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $238.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.