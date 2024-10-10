High Note Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

High Note Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,310 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 88,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 702,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $742.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

