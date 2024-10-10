Home Bancorp (HBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Home Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

HBCP opened at $42.92 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,652.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.