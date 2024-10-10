Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $413.82 and last traded at $411.29. Approximately 1,238,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,380,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.06.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 64.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.