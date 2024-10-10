Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Tops One Day Volume of $19.68 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $82.46 million and $19.68 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 194,998,917.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.43817383 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $23,505,397.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

