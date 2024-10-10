Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $7.80 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.80 or 0.00012759 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $121.11 million and $3.95 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00050616 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,523,206 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

