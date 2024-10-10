Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $190.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $166.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $166.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.79.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,656.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,513. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15,061.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

