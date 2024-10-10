Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $190.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as high as $163.18 and last traded at $163.08, with a volume of 11072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.81.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,656.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,656.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,513 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 776,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,851,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.79. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.