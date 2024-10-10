Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $190.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as high as $163.18 and last traded at $163.08, with a volume of 11072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.81.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 776,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,851,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.79. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.66.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Houlihan Lokey
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.