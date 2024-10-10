Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $190.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as high as $163.18 and last traded at $163.08, with a volume of 11072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.81.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,656.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,656.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,513 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 776,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,851,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.79. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

