Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Trading Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.41. 1,295,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 628,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Houston American Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative net margin of 500.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

