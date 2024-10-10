Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.24 and last traded at $103.66, with a volume of 78275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

