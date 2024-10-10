Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $264.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $264.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

