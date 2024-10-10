Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys Shares of 763 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 313,969 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after buying an additional 213,588 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,474,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $268.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $269.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

