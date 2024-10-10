Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $58,936,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

SAP stock opened at $228.90 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $127.30 and a 52 week high of $231.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

