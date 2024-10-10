Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases 22 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 19.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 75,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,754,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in ASML by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 60,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $845.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $847.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $926.76. The company has a market cap of $333.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,111.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

