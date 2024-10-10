Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $215.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $174.62 and a 1 year high of $222.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

