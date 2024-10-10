H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,491.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,927 shares of company stock worth $7,517,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

