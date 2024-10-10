HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.16 ($0.09). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 6.89 ($0.09), with a volume of 746,494 shares changing hands.

HSS Hire Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of £48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

