Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Shares Up 58.7% – What’s Next?

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 58.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00. 1,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Up 58.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.36.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. It provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. The company also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.